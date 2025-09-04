BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, 5Th Such Case Since Dec 2024
"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," the official said.
It is the fifth such incident since December 2024. Students Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharv Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025) and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were found dead in their respective hostel rooms.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters a committee has been formed under the collector to probe these incidents. "Such incidents are unfortunate and should not reoccur.
The state government will take further steps after receiving the report of the collector. The management of BITS Pilani, a private deemed university, is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.
