Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, 5Th Such Case Since Dec 2024

BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, 5Th Such Case Since Dec 2024


2025-09-04 09:00:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at BITS Pilani campus in south Goa on Thursday, a police official said.

"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," the official said.

It is the fifth such incident since December 2024. Students Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharv Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025) and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were found dead in their respective hostel rooms.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters a committee has been formed under the collector to probe these incidents. "Such incidents are unfortunate and should not reoccur.

The state government will take further steps after receiving the report of the collector. The management of BITS Pilani, a private deemed university, is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

MENAFN04092025007365015876ID1110020346

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search