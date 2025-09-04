Trump Teases Zuckerberg About His 'Political Career,' Gets Instant Rebuttal With 'No': Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump joked with Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a reporter asked the two about free speech concerns during a White House event with tech leaders.

The incident happened after Trump hosted a dinner with tech leaders and CEOs at the White House Thursday evening.

During the dinner, a reporter asked Zuckerberg if he was concerned at all about the state of free speech in Britain.

“This is the beginning of your political career,” Trump told Zuckerberg in response to the reporter's question.

“No it's not,” Zuckerberg retorted. The president then went on to answer the reporters question.

According to CNN, Mark Zuckerberg had joked with President Donald Trump in a hot mic moment that he“wasn't ready” to answer a question from reporters.

“Sorry, I wasn't ready,” Zuckerberg said before trailing off, as reporters exited the dinner Trump hosted with tech leaders at the White House.

The president then leaned towards the Meta CEO and laughed before repeating the comment to First Lady Melania Trump, who was seated on his other side, the report added