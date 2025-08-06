Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mid-Air Scare! Bird Strike Sparks Panic Among Passengers As Smoke Fills Cabin, Video Goes Viral

Mid-Air Scare! Bird Strike Sparks Panic Among Passengers As Smoke Fills Cabin, Video Goes Viral


2025-08-06 12:01:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Passengers panicked after a bird struck the nose of a plane bound for Paris, filling the cabin with smoke. The Airbus had to turn back just 20 minutes into the flight, according to a X post shared by RT.

MENAFN06082025007365015876ID1109890687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search