Uzbekistan Strengthens WTO Bid With Key Bilateral Agreements
“Uzbekistan signed bilateral protocols on market access with Argentina, Australia, and Honduras - a clear signal of growing support and partnership for Uzbekistan's integration into the multilateral trading system,” Uranov noted.
He added:“Moreover, we reached principal agreements with two more WTO members. These agreements not only advance our accession talks but also create new channels for economic cooperation, diversification of trade, and stronger business ties with partners across different regions of the world.”
With each protocol, Uzbekistan is moving closer to full WTO membership - a milestone expected to open fresh opportunities for the national economy, the region, and trading partners worldwide. At present, agreements have been concluded with 29 countries, negotiations are finalized with two more members, and only three bilateral talks remain before the process is complete.
