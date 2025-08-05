Four Dead In Algeria Civil Defence Plane Crash
Algiers: Four people were killed on Tuesday when a Civil Defence reconnaissance plane crashed in Algeria.
The Algerian News Agency reported that the accident occurred during a training mission at Ferhat Abbas Airport in Jijel Province, northeastern Algeria, resulting in the deaths of four people who were performing their professional duties.
-
100 missing after flash flood washes out Indian Himalayan town
Starving Gaza: UN calls for hundreds of humanitarian, commercial trucks to enter Gaza daily
Death toll in Yemen migrant shipwreck tops 90
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment