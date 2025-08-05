Four Dead In Algeria Civil Defence Plane Crash

Algiers: Four people were killed on Tuesday when a Civil Defence reconnaissance plane crashed in Algeria. The Algerian News Agency reported that the accident occurred during a training mission at Ferhat Abbas Airport in Jijel Province, northeastern Algeria, resulting in the deaths of four people who were performing their professional duties.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.