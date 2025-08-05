Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Dead In Algeria Civil Defence Plane Crash

2025-08-05 07:17:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Four people were killed on Tuesday when a Civil Defence reconnaissance plane crashed in Algeria.

The Algerian News Agency reported that the accident occurred during a training mission at Ferhat Abbas Airport in Jijel Province, northeastern Algeria, resulting in the deaths of four people who were performing their professional duties.

