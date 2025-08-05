Britehorn Partners Advises Requordit On Its Sale To Willcrest Partners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Britehorn Partners“Britehorn” is pleased to announce that its client, Requordit, a leading provider of enterprise content management and workflow automation solutions, has been acquired by Willcrest Partners, a San Francisco–based private investment firm backed by family office capital.Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Requordit helps mid market and Fortune level organizations digitize and automate document intensive processes. The company is a top Hyland OnBase solutions partner and leader in document automation consulting for construction, manufacturing, financial services and public sector clients. They also provide proprietary software solutions to handle the most complex AP and AR automation challenges of enterprise construction and aggregate companies.Willcrest Partners focuses on differentiated B2B service and product companies with $1 5 million in EBITDA, bringing long term capital and hands on operating expertise to accelerate growth.“Partnering with Willcrest unlocks resources and strategic guidance that will help Requordit deepen our proprietary technology stack, and bring practical AI based automation and insight to our clients,” said Mark Buckley, CEO of Requordit.“Britehorn orchestrated a process that matched us with a buyer who has deep field services and technology experience, and shares our culture, our customer first philosophy, and desire to build a long-term oriented business.”Britehorn Partner Bobbi Armstrong commented:“Requordit has built an exceptional reputation for turning complex, paper bound workflows into seamless digital experiences. Willcrest's growth orientation and operational bench make this an ideal partnership that positions Requordit for its next phase of expansion.”This transaction marks another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the software and tech enabled business services sector. For more information about this deal or Britehorn's advisory capabilities, please contact the deal team at ....________________________________________About Britehorn PartnersBritehorn Partners is a leading boutique investment bank and FINRA registered broker dealer providing M&A advisory and capital raising services to middle market companies across the United States and Canada.About RequorditRequordit specializes in enterprise content services and business process automation, leveraging Hyland OnBase to help clients in construction, manufacturing, energy, and government sectors eliminate paper, reduce cycle times, and maintain rigorous compliance. With offices in the United States and Mexico, Requordit supports customers across the Americas.About Willcrest PartnersWillcrest Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco that combines patient family office capital with entrepreneurial operating talent. The firm targets majority investments in profitable, niche B2B service and product companies and works side by side with management teams to accelerate growth. Requordit is the first acquisition into Willcrest Holdco, LLC a long-term holding company platform for tech enabled business services companies.

