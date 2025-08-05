Full-Contact Wrestball Tournament USA Wrestball Cup 2026 Announced

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wrestball is a high-energy, full-contact sport that combines elements of basketball and wrestling. Each play starts with a one-on-one clash for ball control, then shifts into a team phase with throws, passes, and scoring at the hoop. There's no dribbling - just movement, power, and strategy. Likewise basketball, the objective is to score by throwing the ball through a hoop. However, unlike basketball, wrestling moves are permitted when battling for possession. Points are awarded for successful shots and for executing wrestling techniques during gameplay. The game can be played in two different formats: a 5-on-5 full court game or a 3-on-3 half court version.

Honore Magon, President of the International Wrestball League (IWL), co-founder of wrestball, emphasized stated, "Wrestball is physical, entertaining, and made to be watched. With more than 300 million views across the internet, Wrestball's popularity is still expanding globally." Mairbek Khostikoev, founder of wrestball, further highlighted the IWL's vision for growth and collaboration, adding, "With the USA Cup, we're inviting teams, investors, and partners to join us in shaping the future of sport," suggesting the event serves as a platform for strategic alliances and the further development of Wrestball. The USA Wrestball Cup 2026 is set to be a major national event, show casing the talents of 16 teams representing various regions across the United States. Organizers have officially opened the application process for teams wishing to compete in the tournament. The event also presents opportunities for businesses and individuals to get involved through sponsorships and investments.

Further details regarding the specific locations for the matches, the complete schedule of games, and information on how to purchase tickets will be released to the public by the end of the current year.

The first game is currently available for viewing on ESPN+ at the following link: .

