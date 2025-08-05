Experience Columbus Launches Citywide Get Goosebumps In Columbus Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From an annual witch/warlock paddle down the Scioto River to HighBall Halloween, the nation's most elaborate costume party where fashion meets fear, Columbus has long been an ideal place to spend spooky season. But did you know Columbus is the hometown of legendary horror author R.L. Stine? Yes, Columbus! In celebration of the Bexley native and aligned with the Aug. 5 release of his latest book,“Goosebumps House of Shivers #5: The Last Sleepover,” and the 10th anniversary of the“Goosebumps” film, Experience Columbus is launching a new campaign. Get Goosebumps in Columbus invites visitors to celebrate Halloween in the place where Stine's fright-filled career began.“R.L. Stine is one of the best-selling authors of all time with more than 400 million books sold worldwide and his 'Goosebumps' and 'Fear Street' series inspiring generations of readers,” said Sarah Townes, ECI, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.“Get Goosebumps in Columbus gives us an exciting opportunity to celebrate the city's literary history and authentically unique Halloween experiences. Columbus offers an alternative to overcrowded Halloween destinations. Here you can enjoy peak fall foliage against a picturesque Midwest backdrop while enjoying 'Goosebumps'-inspired fun at more than a dozen of the city's top attractions, restaurants and bars.”R.L. Stine Returns to Columbus Oct. 23Anchoring the monthlong celebration is a special talk with R.L. Stine presented by Experience Columbus and Columbus Metropolitan Library. Happeningin Main Library's Reading Room, the event features a conversation with Stine about his newest book, followed by a book signing. The event is free and open to the public, butat .Be sure to look at the sky that night as City Hall, the Short North arches, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and more local landmarks light up neon green to welcome Stine home.Free Family Movie Night Oct. 2Kicking off the monthlong celebration is a free outdoor screening of“Goosebumps” onat Columbus Commons, part of Downtown Columbus, Inc.'s Sunset Movie Series presented in partnership with CAPA. The film stars Jack Black as Stine and reflects on the lasting legacy of the“Goosebumps” franchise. In addition to two films starring Black, Stine's books were popularized even more when they became a TV series in the 90s. The beloved series is reaching a new generation of fans through the Disney+ series“Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” now in its second season.Experience Columbus will be the official nonprofit partner of the night, bringing special activations and giveaways. The Columbus Crew will also join in on the fun. See their“The GoosebumpsTM Kit” by adidas in person and bring home your own. Released ahead of the 2025 MLS season, the black kit features bright yellow slime that activates under ultraviolet light, making it the first kit in MLS history to feature UV-activated technology.“Goosebumps”-Inspired Food & Drink OfferingsRecognized as one of America's“Next Great Food Cities,” according to Food & Wine, Columbus restaurants and bars are having fun with the city's celebration with offerings ranging from a special“Goosebumps”-themed menu at Law Bird starting in mid-October to cocktails inspired by the books at Budd Dairy Food Hall, Land-Grant Brewing Co., Lincoln Social and Stories on High. Land-Grant's taproom is also undergoing a terrifying transformation for the month of October. The brewery will become Nightmare on Town Street, filled with over-the-top spooky scenes, cauldrons and dripping with cobwebs-the perfect place to try their green lime slushie.Reading Challenges, Themed Zip Lining, Scavenger Hunts & More

The themed fun doesn't stop at food and drinks. The city's attractions, bookstores, outdoor experiences and more are taking part in the frightening fun. Storyline Bookshop will host a“Goosebumps” Reading Challenge, while Zi pZone O utdoor Adventures will offer a special Halloween-themed night flight. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will feature a special“Goosebumps”-inspired scavenger hunt Oct. 22-26, along with a display of painted pumpkins decorated by members portraying their favorite“Goosebumps” book covers. HighBall Halloween returns to High Street on Saturday, Oct. 25, and will incorporate elements of“Goosebumps” theme under the neon green glow of Short North arches.



These are just some of the dozens of Halloween happenings in Columbus in October. To learn more and read a special interview with Stine where he shares his favorite local spots, visit ExperienceColumbus.com /Halloween .

About Columbus

Did you know Columbus is a top 10 best big city in the U.S. and one of the best food cities in the country according to Condé Nast Traveler, one of the top places to go in 2025 according to AFAR and one of the best solo trips for women in the U.S. and around the world by Glamour? yes, Columbus . Columbus is bold, welcoming and forward-thinking. Home to world-class museums and attractions, historic and unique neighborhoods like the Short North Arts District, historic German Village and the Arena District - where four professional sports teams live on one street - Columbus has so much to offer. Visitors can learn what awaits in the 15th largest city in the country and Ohio's capital by visiting and following Experience Columbus on Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus, Facebook: @ExperienceColumbus , Threads: @ExperienceColumbus and TikTok: @ExperienceColumbus .

Attachment

Experience Columbus launches Get Goosebumps in Columbus Campaign

CONTACT: Leah Berger, APR Experience Columbus 614-222-6145 ... Cameron Walker Experience Columbus 614-222-6146 ...