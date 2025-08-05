Succinct, The First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches On Mainnet

Succinct announced the mainnet deployment of the Succinct Prover Network, a decentralized infrastructure enabling anyone to request and verify zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs from a global network of provers. The launch also activates the PROVE token, which provides the economic foundation for paying provers and securing the network, enabling a universal payments rail for all ZK-enabled infrastructure.

The network already supports over 35 leading protocols, processes proofs from 1,700 unique programs, and has secured over $4 billion in value. More than five million proofs have been fulfilled to date for protocols such as Polygon, Mantle, Celestia, and Lido. The system will power everything from Ethereum, which has made ZK a top priority on its roadmap, to rollups that process tens of thousands of transactions per second for compute-intensive applications like trading, AI agents, and more.

The network operates as a two-sided marketplace on Ethereum: applications submit proof requests, and independent provers compete to fulfill them. This unlocks ZK technology for developers without custom infrastructure, making verifiable computation as simple as calling an API. The result is crypto-native infrastructure that delivers security, transparency, and scalability by default.

Developers interested in using the Succinct Prover Network can start building today by visiting docs.succinct.xyz .

