Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nextsource Materials Inc.

Nextsource Materials Inc.


2025-08-05 03:13:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc. : And Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), Japan's largest chemical company and a leading supplier of anode active material (AAM) to original automotive equipment manufacturers (OEMs), have entered into a binding, multi-year offtake agreement (the Offtake Agreement). Under the terms of the Offtake Agreement, NextSource and MCC have partnered to supply AAM to a major OEM for the North American EV market. NextSource will produce and supply intermediate AAM to MCC's Japan plant where MCC will produce final AAM for the OEM's EV battery cell manufacturing facilities in North America. NextSource Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $0.48.

MENAFN05082025000212011056ID1109889408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search