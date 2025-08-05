403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc. : And Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), Japan's largest chemical company and a leading supplier of anode active material (AAM) to original automotive equipment manufacturers (OEMs), have entered into a binding, multi-year offtake agreement (the Offtake Agreement). Under the terms of the Offtake Agreement, NextSource and MCC have partnered to supply AAM to a major OEM for the North American EV market. NextSource will produce and supply intermediate AAM to MCC's Japan plant where MCC will produce final AAM for the OEM's EV battery cell manufacturing facilities in North America. NextSource Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.07 at $0.48.
