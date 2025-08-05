Venous Leg Ulcers Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Reponex Pharmaceuticals, Energenesis Biomedical, Mediwound, Solascure Limited,

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Venous Leg Ulcers Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Venous Leg Ulcers - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 7+ companies and 7+ pipeline drugs in Venous Leg Ulcers pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 7 leading companies are actively engaged in developing more than 7 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers.

Venous Leg Ulcers Overview:

Venous leg ulcers (VLUs) are open sores that form between the knee and ankle, primarily due to underlying venous insufficiency. They are the most common type of leg ulcer, making up 60–80% of all cases, with a prevalence of 0.18% to 1% in the general population and up to 4% in those over 65. Around 33–60% of VLUs become chronic, lasting more than six weeks. These ulcers often represent the advanced stage of chronic venous diseases like varicose veins and lipodermatosclerosis.

Several risk factors contribute to their development, including older age, female gender, obesity, trauma, limited mobility, congenital vein issues, DVT, phlebitis, and genetic conditions like factor V Leiden mutation. Clinically, VLUs are typically shallow, irregularly shaped wounds found over bony areas, with a base often made up of granulation tissue and fibrin. Symptoms can include edema, varicose veins, venous dermatitis, and skin changes like lipodermatosclerosis. Recurrence is common, and healing can take weeks to years, with complications such as cellulitis, osteomyelitis, or even malignant transformation in severe cases.

Poor outcomes are generally associated with larger ulcers and longer healing durations. Standard treatments include leg elevation, compression therapy, wound care, and medications such as pentoxifylline or aspirin. For persistent or extensive ulcers, surgical options may be explored.

DelveInsight's report on the Venous Leg Ulcers pipeline provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Venous Leg Ulcers Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's report on the Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs) pipeline highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 7 active companies developing more than 7 potential treatment candidates.

Notable players in this space include Reponex Pharmaceuticals, Energenesis Biomedical, MediWound, Solascure Limited, TR Therapeutics, Promore Pharma AB, NovaLead Pharma, RHEACELL, and others, all aiming to enhance the current VLU treatment paradigm.

Promising therapies in the pipeline-at various stages of development-include candidates such as ENERGI-F703 and EscharEx. Additionally, a 2023 multicenter randomized self-controlled trial published in the International Wound Journal found that the Geko device, when combined with standard care, more than doubled healing rates in hard-to-treat VLUs compared to standard care alone.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Venous Leg Ulcers Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Venous Leg Ulcers treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Venous Leg Ulcers market.

ENERGI-F703: Energenesis Biomedical EscharEx: MediWound

Over seven major companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for Venous Leg Ulcers, with Energenesis Biomedical leading the field-its drug candidate has reached the most advanced development stage, currently in Phase II.

DelveInsight's report covers around 7+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Venous Leg Ulcers pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Venous Leg Ulcers Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

. Venous Leg Ulcers Assessment by Product Type

. Venous Leg Ulcers By Stage

. Venous Leg Ulcers Assessment by Route of Administration

. Venous Leg Ulcers Assessment by Molecule Type

