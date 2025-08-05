Summit Trading Drives Growth Of Japanese Food Culture In The UAE And Beyond

Abu Dhabi, 05 August 2025: For nearly fifty years, Summit Trading has been at the forefront of delivering authentic Japanese food to the UAE and the wider Middle East. The company now supplies approximately 70 per cent of all Japanese food distributed in the UAE, strengthening the country's position as a strategic gateway for Japanese ingredients and cuisine throughout the region.

At the heart of this transformation is Mr. Shiro Ohkubo, a long-time UAE resident and the region's first Japanese Food Goodwill Ambassador. Under his leadership at Summit Trading, Japanese food and agricultural imports into the UAE have increased from 400 million yen to over 2.6 billion yen over the past decade. This growth reflects not only rising demand but also a deepening cultural appreciation for Japanese cuisine across various communities.

“The UAE is fast becoming a global centre for food logistics, and Summit Trading has worked to ensure the UAE is seen as the key entry point for Japanese food into the Middle East,” said Mr. Ohkubo.

A legacy built on logistics and trust

Established in the UAE over 47 years ago, Summit Trading imports around 80 per cent of its products from Japan, sourcing directly from food manufacturers, cooperatives, and wholesale distributors. With logistics hubs in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the company supplies more than 2,000 clients across the GCC, including national airlines, five-star hotels, high-end restaurants, embassies, celebrity chefs, and major supermarkets.

Summit also distributes to over 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. It was the first to bring halal-certified Japanese wagyu beef to Dubai in 2014, to Qatar in 2015, and to Saudi Arabia in 2023. The company introduced regular air freight services to deliver fresh Japanese seafood, a category previously limited to frozen options in the region.

Promoting Japanese food and culture

Summit Trading's impact goes beyond its supply chain. The company regularly participates in flagship food exhibitions such as Gulfood and the Saudi Food Show, offering logistical and promotional support to Japanese producers seeking to enter the region. Collaborations with local chefs and restaurants help showcase regional specialities, while fairs and tasting events introduce new audiences to the diversity of Japanese cuisine.

In 2022, Mr. Ohkubo hosted a live-streamed Japanese cooking session in the UAE, with support from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. He also launched a trilingual website featuring over 20 recipes in Japanese, English, and Arabic, many of which blend Japanese and Middle Eastern flavours.

His contributions were most visible during Expo 2020 Dubai, where Summit Trading managed all food logistics for the Japan Pavilion restaurant, Sushiro. The operation encompassed over 500 product categories, resulting in Sushiro achieving its highest monthly sales among its 64 international branches in March 2022.

E-Commerce and everyday access

Recognising growing local interest in Japanese home dining, Summit launched Hinomaru Shokudo in Abu Dhabi. The restaurant, which expanded in June 2024, offers bento boxes, sushi, ramen, and a variety of Japanese dishes using authentic ingredients.

To support home chefs, the company created the Summit WEB Store, an e-commerce platform with more than 2,000 products available for delivery. The platform includes a mobile app, online payment options, and the first Arabic-language Japanese food site in the region. Its customer base now includes a broad mix of UAE nationals, Westerners, Filipinos, Indians, and Arabs.

Supporting the community and global events

Summit Trading has supported major international events by supplying Japanese food products, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, the World Judo Championships, and the AFC Asian Cup 2024. It also played a key role in diplomatic events and national celebrations, including the Emperor's Birthday reception hosted by the Japanese Embassy and the official luncheon for Prime Minister Kishida's visit to the UAE in 2023.

The company has actively collaborated with UAE institutions as well. In March 2024, under the ne'ma food security strategy, Mr. Ohkubo conducted a food waste awareness session for schoolchildren and held a cooking workshop using Japanese and Middle Eastern ingredients.

“Our mission has always been to go beyond just importing food. We are here to introduce the heart of Japanese culture through its cuisine, and to build lasting bridges between Japan and the Middle East through trust, quality, and shared experiences,” said Mr. Ohkubo.

Awards and recognition

For his contributions to cultural diplomacy and trade, Mr. Ohkubo received the UAE Golden Visa in 2023, recognising his status as a key contributor to the nation's business and cultural landscape. Summit Trading has also received multiple recognitions from JETRO for its efforts in e-commerce and food service, including being the first wholesaler and restaurant in the Middle East certified as “Japanese Food Supporters.”

With over 500 Japanese restaurants now operating in the UAE, compared to just 140 in 2013, Summit Trading's role in shaping this culinary transformation is clear. Through logistics, advocacy, and a passion for cultural exchange, the company continues to deepen the UAE's ties with Japan and redefine what it means to bring a culture to the table.

Driving restaurant growth and culinary confidence

Mr. Ohkubo has played a pivotal role in supporting the rapid growth of Japanese restaurants across the region. Through lectures, workshops, and promotional events, he continues to raise awareness of authentic Japanese ingredients and cooking techniques, helping demystify the cuisine for both entrepreneurs and consumers. His hands-on guidance has been instrumental for companies seeking to open Japanese restaurants in the Middle East, offering practical insights drawn from decades of operational experience. This has helped lower barriers to market entry and instilled greater confidence in overseas expansion.

Beyond the initial setup, Summit Trading ensures these establishments are set up for long-term success, providing reliable logistics, consistent quality control, and access to a comprehensive range of imported Japanese ingredients. Mr. Ohkubo also regularly leads delegations of local chefs to visit farms and production sites in Japan, fostering deeper understanding of the craft and culture behind the cuisine. Through these initiatives, Summit Trading continues to shape not only the availability but the authenticity and appreciation of Japanese food in the region.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 554 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Tuesday, August 5, 2025 8:08:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :