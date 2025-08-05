Norway Announces Plan To Review Its Investments In Israeli Companies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Norway announced on Tuesday its intention to review its investments in Israeli companies, amid the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to ongoing violations and attacks by the Israeli occupation.

Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg stated in a press release that the catastrophic humanitarian conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza - caused by Israel's intensified attacks on civilians and the growing violence by settlers - require ensuring that the country's sovereign wealth fund is not invested in Israeli companies.

He stated that they request the Norwegian Central Bank and the Council on Ethics to review the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund's investments in Israeli companies.

Stoltenberg added that the aim of the review is to ensure the fund is not invested in companies that violate international law through involvement in activities in West Bank and Gaza.

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund, valued at approximately $1.75 trillion, announced last May that it sold all its shares in the Israeli company BAZ, due to its role in supplying fuel to settlements in the occupied West Bank.