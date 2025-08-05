Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Norway Announces Plan To Review Its Investments In Israeli Companies

Norway Announces Plan To Review Its Investments In Israeli Companies


2025-08-05 03:02:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Norway announced on Tuesday its intention to review its investments in Israeli companies, amid the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to ongoing violations and attacks by the Israeli occupation.

Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg stated in a press release that the catastrophic humanitarian conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza - caused by Israel's intensified attacks on civilians and the growing violence by settlers - require ensuring that the country's sovereign wealth fund is not invested in Israeli companies.

He stated that they request the Norwegian Central Bank and the Council on Ethics to review the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund's investments in Israeli companies.

Stoltenberg added that the aim of the review is to ensure the fund is not invested in companies that violate international law through involvement in activities in West Bank and Gaza.

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund, valued at approximately $1.75 trillion, announced last May that it sold all its shares in the Israeli company BAZ, due to its role in supplying fuel to settlements in the occupied West Bank.

MENAFN05082025000063011010ID1109889161

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search