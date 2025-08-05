'Wednesday' Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know
The long-awaited return of Netflix's record-breaking series Wednesday is almost here. Nearly three years since Season 1 cast its spooky spell over global audiences, Wednesday Season 2 drops in two parts - with Episodes 1–4 premiering on August 6, 2025, and the remaining episodes following on September 3.
Led once again by Jenna Ortega as the deadpan and delightfully macabre Wednesday Addams, the upcoming season plunges deeper into gothic thrills and emotional stakes. Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are back, as is executive producer Tim Burton, ensuring the same dark visual flair fans loved the first time around.
Season 2 picks up after Wednesday uncovered the sinister plot involving Tyler the Hyde and Laurel, the descendant of the puritanical Crackstone. With Nevermore Academy in ruins and new threats looming, Wednesday returns to school, but, as Ortega teased to Tudum, she will be kidnapped right at the start.
“Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem,” the official synopsis reads. "Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.
Watch the trailer below:
The Addams Family will take on more central roles this season, with Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) returning.
Adding even more star power, Lady Gaga joins the cast in Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher, while Joanna Lumley plays Grandmama Frump and Haley Joel Osment appears as the Kansas City Scalper.
