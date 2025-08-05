Death Of Celeb Chefs And Cookbooks? Gen Z Favour Influencers And Tiktok For Meal Plans

Almost three quarters of Gen Z get their meal inspiration from social media – double the number who rely on cookbooks.

Moving away from the traditional sources of inspiration, 72 per cent of 18–27-year-olds get food ideas from platforms like TikTok (84 per cent) and Instagram (75 per cent), reshaping how this generation plans what to eat.

In comparison, only 32 per cent turn to a traditional cookbook and 45 per cent chat with family and friends.

Influencers also have more sway - with 44 per cent of young adults claiming they're the most trusted source for food content – ahead of celebrity chefs (39 per cent) and cooking channels (34 per cent).

With 64 per cent of the 1,000 Gen Z adults polled following foodie content creators on social media, compared to 40 per cent who keep up to date with cooks.

The research, commissioned by Publicis Commerce [], also found many are turning inspiration into action, with 42 per cent buying ingredients via social media content.

Discount codes (45 per cent) and affiliate links (38 per cent) were big motivators, while speed and convenience matter too, as 21 per cent claim this way of buying made the shopping process quicker.

Others said it saves them searching for ingredients elsewhere (37 per cent), going out to the shop to buy it (30 per cent) and writing a list (22 per cent).

It also emerged the typical week sees Gen Z spend three hours and 54 minutes consuming food related content on social media.

Steve Ricketts, chief commerce officer at Publicis Media, said:“This research shows just how central social media has become to how Gen Z think about food, from what they cook to what ends up in their basket.

“They're finding recipes through influencers, discovering products in real time, and in many cases buying them directly through the same social media platforms.

“The way Gen Z shops is clearly being shaped by what they see online, with platforms like TikTok turning food content into an easy way to purchase.

“For brands, that means the time between inspiration and buying is shrinking and the implications for how people shop are huge.

“We help clients navigate that change, making sure their products are discoverable and shoppable in the right moments.”

The research also found this new way of shopping could be helping produce a generation of chefs – with a third admitting they rarely dine out due to lack of money and time.

While 52 per cent enjoy cooking and finding new recipes to make, and 42 per cent prefer to make quality meals at home rather than eating at a restaurant or café.

But 24 per cent would struggle to think of meal ideas without social media and 63 per cent also credit it for making them try flavours and dishes they'd never have considered before.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed the social media crazes people have tried cooking and eating, including bubble tea (33 per cent), roast dinner wraps (24 per cent) and pancake cereal (20 per cent).

TOP 10 SOURCES FOR MEAL INSPIRATION FOR GEN Z:

1. Social media

2. Chatting with friends/family

3. Online recipe pages

4. TV shows

5. Cookbooks

6. Searching online search engines

7. Films

8. Supermarket websites

9. Blogs

10. Recipe kits e.g. Hello Fresh