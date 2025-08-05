MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 5, 2025 7:49 am - WholeClear Launches Advanced MSG to VCF Converter Tool for Seamless Contact Migration and for the quick conversion of MSG contacts to vCard file for using it with multiple applications

WholeClear is a well-known software development company that develops easy-to-use tools for managing email and data. People, IT experts, and organizations all utilize their tools to convert file formats, get back lost data, move emails, and manage contacts.

WholeClear has now released a major upgrade to its MSG to VCF Converter. This utility is created for people who want to convert Outlook MSG contact files into VCF (vCard) format. Most phones, email clients, and cloud services can read this format. It makes it easy for people to move their contacts to Android phones, Gmail, iPhones, iCloud, and other places without having to worry about losing data or getting technical difficulties.

WholeClear MSG to VCF Converter's Most Important Features:

.Quick Batch Conversion- You can convert multiple MSG contact files to VCF format at once, which saves you time and effort.

.Keeps All Contact Information Safe- Makes sure that all fields, such as name, email address, phone number, address, and firm information, are fully saved.

. No Outlook Needed- You don't need to have Microsoft Outlook installed on your computer to use this.

.Works with all versions of Windows- Works with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and earlier versions.

.Makes standard vCard files- You can export the .vcf files that come out of this application into Google Contacts, Apple Contacts, Android, Outlook, and many other places.

.Preview Option- Lets users see MSG contact files before converting them, which helps them avoid making mistakes.

. Free Demo- You can try out the software for free before you buy the full edition, which lets you make as many conversions as you like.

Words from the CEO

Product Manager at WholeClear said, The organization always listens to what users have to say to make its products better and make sure that support and updates are always available. The tool keeps making it easier and safer for people to handle their email and contact information by introducing the upgraded MSG to VCF Converter.

About Us

WholeClear is a reliable software that makes email and contact conversion products that are both effective and easy to use. IT admins and enterprises who need to move data quickly, safely, and accurately without having to use additional software.

Visit here:

Contact:

Email- ...

Website-