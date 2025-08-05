Perceptyx Appoints Technology Veteran Steve Winter To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointment reinforces Perceptyx's commitment to world-class leadership and its mission to drive measurable employee experience transformation at scale

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the global leader in Employee Experience transformation, today announced the appointment of Steve Winter to its Board of Directors. A seasoned technology executive with more than three decades of global sales, operations, and leadership experience, Winter brings a strategic perspective that will help Perceptyx accelerate innovation, scale globally, and further solidify its position as the definitive leader in the employee experience market.

Winter currently serves as an Operations Advisor to Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity firms. He also holds board positions with Ziosk and Medius, and serves as a Board Advisor to Prometheus Group and Syspro. His appointment reflects Perceptyx's continued focus on accelerating strategic growth across an expanding global footprint.

“We're thrilled to welcome Steve to the Perceptyx Board,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx.“Steve's proven track record of driving high-growth strategies at some of the most respected companies in enterprise technology will be invaluable as we continue scaling globally. His leadership will play a critical role in helping us serve the evolving needs of our customers, committed to creating high-performing cultures and accelerating business growth.”

Winter most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Coupa Software, where he led global go-to-market strategy and execution across all revenue-generating functions. During his tenure, the company achieved a successful IPO on NASDAQ and experienced exceptional year-over-year growth, scaling into one of the fastest-growing enterprise SaaS companies in the market.

Prior to Coupa, Winter was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Operations at Marketo, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's reach from SMB to the enterprise sector. His career also includes over a decade of leadership at SAP, where he held roles including Global Head of Emerging Solutions, Managing Director of SAP UKI, COO of SAP North America, and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales.

“I've spent my career working with innovative technology companies during times of transformation and growth,” said Winter.“What Perceptyx is building in the employee experience space is not only market-leading - it's mission-critical for companies today. I'm excited to join the board and support the team as they help organizations around the world lead more effectively and build better workplace cultures that propel meaningful business outcomes.”

Winter holds a bachelor's degree in business administration of computer information systems from Georgia State University. His extensive experience in building high-performance teams and leading global go-to-market strategies will help to accelerate Perceptyx's growth as the leading pure-play employee experience platform on the market.

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company helping enterprises turn insight into impact through continuous listening, advanced analytics, and behavioral science. Trusted by one-third of the Fortune 100, its purpose-built platform combines multi-channel listening, AI-powered nudges, and personalized coaching to go beyond surveys and drive meaningful action.

Backed by in-house industrial/organizational psychologists and behavioral scientists, Perceptyx empowers organizations to reinforce learning, build better habits, and fuel lasting performance aligned to both personal and business goals. For more info, or to speak with a member of our team, visit

