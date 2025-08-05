TOURISE Announces Cross-Sector Advisory Board To Champion Bold New Platform Rewriting The Rules Of Tourism



Leaders from World Travel & Tourism Council WTTC, Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Amadeus, TikTok, Six Senses, Cirque du Soleil, Turismede Barcelona, Liberty International, Wagonlit Travel, Once Billion Happy, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), and the Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality at the helm of TOURISE Advisory Board

Formation of the Advisory Board reinforces TOURISE's dedication to driving cross-sector global collaboration Advisory Board shape TOURISE summit agenda, ensuring high-impact global issues such as equity, geographical representation and sectoral diversity are in spotlight

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – August, 2025 – TOURISE, the bold new global tourism platform, has announced the members of its cross-sector Advisory Board, a powerhouse of industry titans guiding TOURISE's strategic direction and shaping the agenda of the inaugural global summit taking place in Riyadh from 11-13 November, 2025.

TOURISE is where cross-sector convergence begins, a platform where leaders and visionaries debate, collaborate and take action to shape the future of tourism.

The 14-member board brings together expertise from tourism, technology, aviation, entertainment, education, sustainability and media, making it one of the most intentionally cross-sector bodies in global tourism today. Together, they will champion TOURISE's vision, ensure high-impact global issues such as equity, geographical representation and sectoral diversity are in spotlight and influence the long-term value of the platform.

Chaired by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, the Advisory Board represents an alliance of cross-industry leaders, assembled to elevate tourism on the global stage and shape a bold new vision for the sector's future.

“TOURISE is driving cross-sector global collaboration, and the formation of the Advisory Board ensures we are uniting diverse perspectives from representatives across the global tourism ecosystem,” His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb said

“Their visionary thinking and deep expertise will be essential in transforming TOURISE from ambition into action, ensuring the platform becomes a catalyst of innovation, investment, and sustainability in tourism for decades to come.”



Julia Simpson, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council.

Randy Durband, CEO, Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

Luis Maroto, CEO, Amadeus.

Blake Chandlee, former President of Global Business Solutions, TikTok.

Neil Jacobs, Founder of Wild Origins and former CEO of Six Senses.

Stephane Lefebvre, President, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Jordi Carnes, President of Leitat Technological Center and CTECNO and former Director General of Turismede Barcelona.

Mario Enzesberger, Founder and CEO, Liberty International Tourism Group.

Patrick Andersen, CEO, Carlson Wagonlit Travel.

Mo Gawdat, Founder, One Billion Happy.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority and Vice Chair, TOURISE.

Fabien Fresnel, CEO, Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality. Jean-Philippe Cossé, International Events Specialist

The TOURISE Advisory Board members are:

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said,“TOURISE is more than a summit; it's a catalyst for global transformation in tourism. I joined the Advisory Board because I believe in the power of cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and set new standards for responsible travel.”

Leading up to the TOURISE summit the Advisory Board will meet regularly to advise on the TOURISE program, ensuring global views and insights shape the agenda. Their stewardship ensures that TOURISE isn't just a moment, it's a movement.

About TOURISE:

TOURISE is the world's premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11-13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, tourism and technology communities to deliver high impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.