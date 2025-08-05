403
TOURISE Announces Cross-Sector Advisory Board To Champion Bold New Platform Rewriting The Rules Of Tourism
TOURISE is where cross-sector convergence begins, a platform where leaders and visionaries debate, collaborate and take action to shape the future of tourism. The 14-member board brings together expertise from tourism, technology, aviation, entertainment, education, sustainability and media, making it one of the most intentionally cross-sector bodies in global tourism today. Together, they will champion TOURISE's vision, ensure high-impact global issues such as equity, geographical representation and sectoral diversity are in spotlight and influence the long-term value of the platform. Chaired by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, the Advisory Board represents an alliance of cross-industry leaders, assembled to elevate tourism on the global stage and shape a bold new vision for the sector's future. “TOURISE is driving cross-sector global collaboration, and the formation of the Advisory Board ensures we are uniting diverse perspectives from representatives across the global tourism ecosystem,” His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb said “Their visionary thinking and deep expertise will be essential in transforming TOURISE from ambition into action, ensuring the platform becomes a catalyst of innovation, investment, and sustainability in tourism for decades to come.” The TOURISE Advisory Board members are:
Julia Simpson, President & CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council.
Randy Durband, CEO, Global Sustainable Tourism Council.
Luis Maroto, CEO, Amadeus.
Blake Chandlee, former President of Global Business Solutions, TikTok.
Neil Jacobs, Founder of Wild Origins and former CEO of Six Senses.
Stephane Lefebvre, President, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
Jordi Carnes, President of Leitat Technological Center and CTECNO and former Director General of Turismede Barcelona.
Mario Enzesberger, Founder and CEO, Liberty International Tourism Group.
Patrick Andersen, CEO, Carlson Wagonlit Travel.
Mo Gawdat, Founder, One Billion Happy.
Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow Airport.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO, Saudi Tourism Authority and Vice Chair, TOURISE.
Fabien Fresnel, CEO, Riyadh School of Tourism and Hospitality.
Jean-Philippe Cossé, International Events Specialist
