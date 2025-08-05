Kerala Missing Woman Case: New Bone Fragments Discovered In Alappuzha, DNA Tests Underway

Alappuzha: Bone fragments and human remains found at the house of Sebastian in Alappuzha have been sent for scientific and DNA testing. Sebastian is currently in the custody of the Crime Branch and is being questioned in connection with the disappearance of Jainamma, a woman from Ettumanoor in Kottayam. The new fragments were found near the spot where the first set of bones was discovered. Police believe both sets may belong to the same person. DNA results from the first set are still pending, but the team expects results soon. The new bones could provide more clues in the case. Sebastian was uncooperative at first but later started giving some hints to the police. District Crime Branch SP Girish P Sarathy is leading the investigation. Officers will soon take Sebastian to a shop in Erattupetta where he was seen with Jainamma's mobile phone. This visit is part of the evidence collection process.

Police Seek More Time for Interrogation

Sebastian has only two days left in his current custody. The Crime Branch plans to request more time to continue questioning him. So far, no direct information about Jainamma's disappearance or that of the other missing women has been revealed. Jainamma's family says many questions about her disappearance are still unanswered. They hope the investigation will finally provide clarity and justice. The action council for the Bindu missing case has sent a letter to the Chief Minister. They are asking for a special investigation team to look into all four missing women cases. They believe Sebastian may be linked to all of them. The action council has also demanded action against police officers who may have mishandled or ignored early evidence in the cases. In a new twist, the lawyer who once defended Sebastian in a forgery case has made a claim. He says that Bindu's brother, Praveen, was present during an important part of that case.