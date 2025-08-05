Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MBRF’s Dubai International Program for Writing concludes ‘Children’s Literature Workshop’ in Tunisia


2025-08-05 08:06:56
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 05 August 2025- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully completed the 'Children’s Literature Workshop,' launched by the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), one of the Foundation’s leading knowledge initiatives. Held over four months in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, the workshop was led by Dr. Wafa Thabet Mezghani.
The workshop witnessed outstanding participation from individuals with a strong interest in children’s literature and its various formats. Throughout the program, they engaged in interactive, hands-on training sessions focused on brainstorming, feedback, and assessments. Working closely with a team of professionals, they refined their ideas from initial concepts to complete children's stories ready for publication and distribution.
His Excellency Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “The initiatives of DIPW reflect the Foundation’s core mission of supporting intellectual and creative growth across the Arab world. The 'Children’s Literature Workshop' demonstrates our strong belief in the value of investing in emerging talent and equipping them with the skills necessary to excel in specialized writing. Such efforts are vital to building knowledge-driven Arab societies that are ready to meet future demands. We remain committed to developing innovative programs that empower youth and make a meaningful contribution to both the local and global literary and knowledge landscape.”
The workshop consisted of four in-person training sessions, each lasting over three days and combining practical and theoretical exercises. Aimed at writers across all skill levels, from aspiring authors to experienced professionals, the sessions covered a wide range of key topics. These included the history of children’s literature, with a special emphasis on Arabic literature, as well as literary genres, age-specific content, and the importance of pre-writing planning. Participants also explored character development, setting, plot structure, narrative styles, and perspectives. They received valuable guidance on titling, editing, book cover design, building an author brand, and marketing.
This workshop is the second edition held in Tunisia and the third across the broader North Africa. It also featured remote monitoring, which included reviewing participants' manuscripts and providing guidance on the self-editing process. This hybrid approach allowed trainers to deliver high-quality mentorship, helping participants produce polished content that meets the standards of both Arab and international libraries.

MENAFN05082025003685011158ID1109886989

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search