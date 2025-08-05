403
UN conference on Landlocked Developing Countries kicks off in Turkmenistan
(MENAFN) The third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) has officially commenced in the Awaza National Tourist Zone of Turkmenistan, bringing together global stakeholders to address the unique challenges faced by these nations.
Held under the theme Driving Progress Through Partnerships, the event will run through August 8. It marks the first LLDC conference since the last gathering took place in Vienna, Austria, in 2014.
The conference was formally opened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who announced that Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov would preside over the proceedings. During the opening, Berdimuhamedov highlighted the event’s goals and shared Turkmenistan's initiatives and proposals aimed at boosting international cooperation.
The program includes a variety of sessions, such as high-level roundtables, and discussions involving parliamentarians, youth, and civil society representatives. Numerous officials, experts, and leaders from around the world are expected to participate.
Türkiye is among the attending nations, represented by its Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu.
According to the UN, landlocked developing countries continue to face significant hurdles in areas such as trade and connectivity due to their lack of direct access to seaports. This dependence on neighboring transit countries leads to higher transportation costs and frequent logistical delays, further impacting their economic development.
