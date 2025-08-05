Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
July 5,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
July 5,
|
|
June 29,
|
Revenues
|
$ 192,845
|
|
$ 145,367
|
|
$ 370,559
|
|
$ 251,742
|
Cost of revenues
|
84,736
|
|
68,784
|
|
164,673
|
|
120,090
|
Gross profit
|
108,109
|
|
76,583
|
|
205,886
|
|
131,652
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
87,821
|
|
85,909
|
|
176,040
|
|
166,559
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
43,155
|
|
38,695
|
|
84,793
|
|
72,248
|
Operating expenses
|
130,976
|
|
124,604
|
|
260,833
|
|
238,807
|
Operating loss
|
(22,867)
|
|
(48,021)
|
|
(54,947)
|
|
(107,155)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income and other, net
|
3,833
|
|
2,790
|
|
7,626
|
|
5,522
|
Interest expense
|
(251)
|
|
(263)
|
|
(535)
|
|
(772)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(19,285)
|
|
(45,494)
|
|
(47,856)
|
|
(102,405)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,532
|
|
36,663
|
|
4,431
|
|
36,278
|
Net loss
|
$ (21,817)
|
|
$ (82,157)
|
|
$ (52,287)
|
|
$ (138,683)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.67)
|
|
$ (2.56)
|
|
$ (1.61)
|
|
$ (4.33)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.67)
|
|
$ (2.56)
|
|
$ (1.61)
|
|
$ (4.33)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
32,682
|
|
32,124
|
|
32,570
|
|
32,018
|
Diluted
|
32,682
|
|
32,124
|
|
32,570
|
|
32,018
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 5, 2025
|
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
|
|
GAAP
Measure
|
|
GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
|
|
Stock
Compensation
Expense
|
|
Intangible
Asset
Amortization
|
|
Other Costs
|
|
Non-
GAAP
Measure
|
|
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
|
Revenues
|
|
$ 192,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
108,109
|
|
56.1 %
|
|
$ 457
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 108,566
|
|
56.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
87,821
|
|
45.5 %
|
|
12,101
|
|
3,342
|
|
-
|
|
72,378
|
|
37.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
43,155
|
|
22.4 %
|
|
7,333
|
|
-
|
|
755
|
|
35,067
|
|
18.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
130,976
|
|
67.9 %
|
|
19,434
|
|
3,342
|
|
755
|
|
107,445
|
|
55.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
(22,867)
|
|
(11.9 %)
|
|
19,891
|
|
3,342
|
|
755
|
|
1,121
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 5, 2025
|
Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
|
GAAP
Measure
|
|
Stock
Compensation
Expense*
|
|
Intangible
Asset
Amortization*
|
|
Other
Costs*
|
|
Income
Tax
Adjustments
|
|
Non-
GAAP
Measure
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ (21,817)
|
|
$ 19,891
|
|
$ 3,342
|
|
$ 755
|
|
$ 1,592
|
|
$ 3,763
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss
|
|
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
|
32,682
|
|
206
|
|
32,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$ (0.67)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 0.11
|
*
|
Represents pre-tax amounts
|
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Business Outlook
|
|
GAAP
Measure
|
|
Non-GAAP
Adjustments**
|
|
Non-GAAP
Measure
|
Gross margin
|
|
57% to 58%
|
|
- %
|
|
57% to 58%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
$130 to $133
|
|
$(23)
|
|
$107 to $110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$(0.60) to $(0.20)
|
|
$0.60 to $0.80
|
|
$0.20 to $0.40
|
**
|
Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $21.6 million, intangible asset
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
|
|
July 5,
|
|
December 28,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 314,459
|
|
$ 281,607
|
Short-term investments
|
101,081
|
|
100,554
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
56,496
|
|
54,479
|
Inventories
|
80,871
|
|
105,639
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
64,841
|
|
59,754
|
Total current assets
|
617,748
|
|
602,033
|
Property and equipment, net
|
131,283
|
|
132,136
|
Goodwill
|
376,389
|
|
376,389
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
27,719
|
|
36,499
|
Other assets, net
|
67,926
|
|
75,617
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,221,065
|
|
$ 1,222,674
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 58,161
|
|
$ 42,448
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
3,856
|
|
3,073
|
Other current liabilities
|
58,657
|
|
52,362
|
Total current liabilities
|
120,674
|
|
97,883
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
39,311
|
|
44,770
|
Total liabilities
|
159,985
|
|
142,653
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,815 and 32,458
|
3
|
|
3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
111,562
|
|
78,227
|
Retained earnings
|
949,434
|
|
1,001,721
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
81
|
|
70
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,061,080
|
|
1,080,021
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,221,065
|
|
$ 1,222,674
|
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
July 5,
|
|
June 29,
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (52,287)
|
|
$ (138,683)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
12,701
|
|
13,152
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
8,780
|
|
12,160
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
39,605
|
|
29,455
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,504
|
|
29,784
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(2,017)
|
|
(11,918)
|
Inventories
|
24,631
|
|
28,123
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
5,112
|
|
20,723
|
Accounts payable
|
12,812
|
|
(19,341)
|
Other current liabilities and income taxes
|
8,377
|
|
(13,624)
|
Deferred revenue and returns liability
|
783
|
|
1,206
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(6,965)
|
|
(6,703)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
53,036
|
|
(55,666)
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(32,507)
|
|
(17,700)
|
Sales of marketable securities
|
14,986
|
|
34,538
|
Maturities of marketable securities
|
17,019
|
|
97,458
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(13,549)
|
|
(5,577)
|
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
|
-
|
|
12,382
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(14,051)
|
|
121,101
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Payments on debt
|
-
|
|
(45,000)
|
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
|
(13,752)
|
|
(15,213)
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
7,619
|
|
8,108
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(6,133)
|
|
(52,105)
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
32,852
|
|
13,330
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
281,607
|
|
227,504
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 314,459
|
|
$ 240,834
