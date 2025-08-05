Silicon Labs Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Wireless IoT leader posts 33% year-over-year growth and earns industry-first security distinction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 5, 2025.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth of 9% and 33%, respectively, while also driving improved profitability," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Moving forward, we believe we are uniquely positioned to outperform the market underpinned by our industry-leading solutions, share gains, and consistent execution."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights



Revenue was $193 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $110 million, up 25% year-over-year Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $83 million, up 45% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin was 56.1%

GAAP operating expenses were $131 million

GAAP operating loss was $23 million GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.67)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:



Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.3%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $107 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $1 million Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.11

Business Highlights



Announced the upcoming general availability of the SiXG301 - Silicon Labs' first Series 3 device and the world's first device to achieve PSA Level 4 iSE/SE certification. This milestone reinforces Silicon Labs' long track record of industry-first achievements and sets a new benchmark for trusted embedded computing.



Introduced the upcoming SiXG302 Series 3 device, expected to sample next year with new-to-industry energy efficiency and wireless performance targeting both Bluetooth and Matter applications, setting another industry performance benchmark.

Announced the sixth annual Works With developer conference series - returning this fall with in-person events in Austin, Shenzhen, and Bangalore, followed by a global virtual event. Works With 2025 will bring together business leaders, engineers, and ecosystem partners to explore emerging trends in wireless connectivity, security, Matter, and the growing role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in IoT development.

Business Outlook

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be between $200 to $210 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin to be between 57% to 58%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $130 million to $133 million GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.60) to $(0.20)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:



Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 57% to 58%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $107 million to $110 million Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.20 to $0.40

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( ) under Investor Relations . In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at href="" target="_blank" silab and make a replay available through September 4, 2025.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.