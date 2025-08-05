August 5 Marks 'Black Day' For Entire Nation: Mehbooba Mufti

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said August 5 marks“a black day” for the entire nation, and the abrogation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was the“beginning of a broader assault” on constitutional values of the country.

The PDP also claimed that its president, along with party workers, was barred from stepping out of the party office to take out a protest against the“unilateral and unconstitutional” abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

“August 5 marks a black day not just for Jammu & Kashmir, but for the entire nation. On this day, the Constitution was subverted not by foreign hands, but from within, by a brute majority in the heart of our democracy,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

She said the“unconstitutional” abrogation of J-K's special status was not an end,“it was the beginning of a broader assault on constitutional values”.

“J-K was turned into a laboratory its people disempowered, its land dispossessed, its demography targeted. What many saw as a local issue was a warning for all,” she charged.

Read Also Video: Mehbooba Mufti Slams 5 August Abrogation as Assault on Constitution Video: NC Protests Against August 5 Decisions

“Today, that warning is unfolding across the country. In Bihar (SIR) threatens to disenfranchise lakhs. From Tamil Nadu to Kashmir non-local voters are being added en masse, paving the way for demographic manipulation and electoral distortion,” she said.

“If India does not wake up now, what began in J-K will soon define the nation,” she added.

Flaying the curbs placed on its leaders, the PDP said,“Suppressing democratic dissent has become the new normal in Kashmir”.

They said PDP leaders and workers assembled at the party office and tried to take out a protest march against the abrogation of Article 370 on its sixth anniversary, but were not allowed by the police to move out.

They party leaders and workers then staged the protest march at the party office.

Speaking to reporters, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said,“On August 5, 2019, the illegal abrogation of Article 370 was done, and the Constitution and the flag of J-K were taken away from us”.

“This is the change that has taken place in the six years. We are a legal party, and even six years after the abrogation of Article 370, we are not being allowed to protest. We were put under house arrest six years ago and the common people of J&K, and political parties were put under arrest,” she said.

She said there has been no change even after six years.

“We have been kept here inside PDP office like animals. A huge CRPF vehicle has been stationed here and we are not being allowed to move forward. We told them that we wanted to take out a peaceful protest. But were not allowed. Nothing has changed here,” she claims.

Iltija Mufti asked which part of the Indian Constitution is being implemented here?“We are being stripped off our fundamental right to speak and peacefully protest. Not just our special status, flag, and constitution, but efforts are being made to take our voices as well,” she added.