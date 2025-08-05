Turkmenistan Celebrating Azerbaijan National Days (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)"Azerbaijan National Days" are being organized as part of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourism Zone on August 5-8, 2025, Trend reports.

The events showcase Azerbaijan's opulent cultural tapestry, historical lineage, and artistic legacies to a global constituency.



The Azerbaijani exhibition space will be accessible to attendees at the conference site.



A curated assemblage of literature, informational pamphlets, memorabilia, traditional textiles, kelaghayis, and exemplars of applied artistry reflecting the historical and cultural patrimony of our nation will be showcased in that venue.



The attendees will have the opportunity to engage with artisanal creations that encapsulate the rich heritage of Azerbaijan's time-honored craftsmanship.

The open-air art exhibition "Pearls of the National Heritage of Azerbaijan" will showcase carpets, intarsia, netting, jewelry, tekelduz (an ancient type of needlework), and kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani women's headgear) samples from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum. Master classes on carpet weaving, netting, jewelry, and making kelaghayi will also be held.

The culinary section of the exhibition zone will present traditional dishes and sweets of Azerbaijan's national cuisine and demonstrate the hospitality and culinary traditions of the country.

On August 5, a gala concert will be held as part of the opening ceremony of the conference. On August 6, a grand concert program will be held on the occasion of the "Azerbaijan National Day," and on August 8, a final gala concert with the participation of Azerbaijani art masters will take place.