South Sudan witnesses strong rise in breastfeeding rates
(MENAFN) South Sudan has made major strides in encouraging exclusive breastfeeding, with recent data showing that 73 percent of infants under six months were exclusively breastfed in 2024 — a substantial rise from 45 percent in 2010, according to reports from UNICEF.
To meet the national goal of achieving 80 percent exclusive breastfeeding by 2027, it is essential for the entire society to confront the challenges that prevent women from breastfeeding exclusively, the agency noted.
"We must all play our part to support breastfeeding mothers and break down the barriers they face," said UNICEF Representative in South Sudan Noala Skinner during an event in Juba marking World Breastfeeding Week.
South Sudan's Minister of Health emphasized that making breastfeeding a priority depends on the collective effort of all stakeholders.
"The government reaffirms its commitment by empowering healthcare workers with skills to provide breastfeeding counselling in antenatal, delivery, and postnatal care and strengthening hospital and community linkages," she added.
