Serbian President Signals Possible Putin Meeting
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to possibly meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming visit to China, where both leaders are expected to participate in events hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The visit coincides with ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender, scheduled for September 3.
“From September 1 to 6, I will be in China. They told me that Putin will probably be there, and that maybe I’ll meet with him,” Vucic said Sunday while speaking in the village of Banstol, according to a Serbian news agency.
He also revealed he had been invited to remain in Beijing for another diplomatic function later that same week.
“I hear that maybe (US President Donald) Trump will come, I’m not sure,” he stated. “They announced to me that there will be a dinner on the 5th in particular, and the 3rd is for Xi Jinping, where everyone will be. They told me that some of the great world leaders will be celebrating the 5th in China, so they asked me to stay.”
Back in May, Vucic visited Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations. The trip came despite a medical issue that forced him to cut short a U.S. visit and cancel a scheduled meeting with Trump in Florida. While in Russia, he was accompanied by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico—both leaders attending in defiance of pressure from Brussels.
During his Moscow stay, Vucic met with Putin and reiterated Serbia’s long-term commitment to energy cooperation with Russia.
Serbia continues to stand out in Europe as one of the few nations that has not imposed sanctions on Russia or formally aligned itself with Ukraine. Vucic has previously noted that the European Union is exerting increasing pressure on Belgrade to abandon its neutral stance and reduce ties with Moscow.
