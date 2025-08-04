Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aphranel® Shines In IMCAS China 2025 As Platinum Sponsor

Aphranel® Shines In IMCAS China 2025 As Platinum Sponsor


2025-08-04 05:16:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IMCAS leadership including Congress Chair Prof. Cui Haiyan, IMCAS Paris Chairmen Dr. Cartier and Dr. Garson visited Aphranel, recognizing its significant contributions to global industry of regenerative aesthetics medicine. This high-profile exhibiting in IMCAS China, demonstrated the Aphranel's growing influence on the advanced anti-aging solutions in the global market.

About Aphranel

Aphranel® is a high-profile medical aesthetics brand under Shanghai MOYOM Biotechnology, dedicated to advancing global aesthetics technology through cutting-edge biomaterial innovation.

SOURCE SHANGHAI MOYOM BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

MENAFN04082025003732001241ID1109880919

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search