Migrants Die in Boat Disaster in Yemen
(MENAFN) At least 68 individuals seeking better opportunities have perished after a boat carrying roughly 157 passengers sank amid severe weather off Yemen’s shoreline.
The maritime accident occurred near the southern Yemeni province of Abyan on Sunday, according to the Yemen director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as relayed to a news agency.
He reported that 12 people had been pulled from the sea alive, though many others remain missing.
According to the IOM, the majority of those who lost their lives are believed to be citizens of Ethiopia.
Yemen continues to serve as a critical migration corridor for those departing from the Horn of Africa and heading toward Gulf nations in pursuit of employment.
The organization has documented that several hundred migrants have either perished or disappeared in similar incidents involving maritime disasters in recent months.
Authorities in Abyan stated that a substantial search-and-rescue operation had been initiated, resulting in the recovery of numerous bodies spread across a vast expanse of coastline.
Abdusattor Esoev, the head of IOM in Yemen, indicated that the vessel was navigating a perilous stretch of coastline frequently exploited by human traffickers.
He highlighted the ongoing risks faced by migrants and reiterated the need for protective measures.
Mr Esoev further underlined the urgency of establishing more robust legal frameworks for migrant protection, aimed at shielding vulnerable individuals from exploitation by traffickers.
“What we are advocating for all member states… is to enhance their regular pathways so people can take legal ways in order to migrate, instead of being trapped or deceived by smugglers and taking those dangerous journeys," he said.
