Do Banks Operate on August 15?

Definitely, August 15, 2025 (Friday) - will be observed as Independence Day - will be a national bank holiday. All the banks in India will remain closed on this day.

Independence Day is one of the three National Holidays as per the reserve bank of India (RBI) under the instrument of negotiable, which will observe uniformly in all the states and union territories. In 2025, August 15 is also the day of Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janamashtami, which reflects wider observance in the region where Parsi and Hindu communities are significant.

What This Means for the Customer

Branchless Banking: Closed on August 15 for all scheduled commercial banks due to Independence Day.

Limited Financial Transactions: On that day, clearing cheques, NEFT/RTGS settlements, and cash deposit services will remain suspended.

Digital banking continues: The system will function normally for online and mobile banking, UPI transfers, ATM withdrawals, and card payments.

Wider Holidays in August 2025

August 2025 bears a total of 15 bank holidays, which are inclusive of:

Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays

Among the list of major national festivals and the rest of the region festivals: Raksha Bandhan (Aug 9), Independence Day (Aug 15), Janmashtami (Aug 16), Ganesh Chaturthi( Aug 27-28 )

Certain of various local celebrations like Patriot's Day for Manipur, Maharaja Bir Bikram's Birthday, Tirubhav Tithi, and on and on.

Due to congestions of festivals and weekends, customers must plan to do very important banking activities earlier, especially before mid-August, to avoid inconveniences.