Kuaishou Technology To Report 2025 Second Quarter And Interim Financial Results On August 21, 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM Beijing Time (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

Chinese Line (Mandarin):



English Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):



Participants can choose between the Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation options for pre-registration above. Please note that the English simultaneous interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, live, and archived webcasts of the conference call, for both Chinese and English simultaneous interpretation, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

Replays of the conference call will be available until August 28, 2025 via the following dial-in details: