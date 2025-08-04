403
Thai, Cambodian Officials Convene in Malaysia to Reinforce Truce
(MENAFN) Senior Thai and Cambodian officials convened in Malaysia on Monday to reinforce a fragile ceasefire that has so far held between the two nations, according to an official statement.
Tensions between the neighboring Southeast Asian countries had recently spiraled into violence, marked by cross-border airstrikes and rocket attacks. The clashes left dozens dead or injured, including military personnel, before both sides agreed to a ceasefire on July 28.
Delegates from both governments are meeting in advance of Thursday’s scheduled General Border Committee (GBC) summit. The upcoming session is seen as pivotal in establishing a broader roadmap for de-escalation, with discussions taking place under both bilateral military frameworks and the broader umbrella of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
In a move to set the diplomatic stage, Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin hosted a virtual meeting on Sunday with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts—Gen. Natthaphon Narkphanit and Gen. Tea Seiha, respectively.
According to the Malaysian minister, the GBC summit will feature observers from Malaysia, the United States, and China, underlining growing international concern and involvement in resolving the dispute peacefully.
The conflict centers on a contested stretch of land between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province. Tensions reignited on May 28 after a Cambodian soldier was fatally shot.
Amid the hostilities, the Thai military announced Monday that it is detaining 18 Cambodian soldiers as prisoners of war.
The army stated that the prisoners of war “will be repatriated upon complete cessation of armed conflict in accordance with Geneva Convention provisions.”
Thai forces had captured around 20 Cambodian troops during the latest clashes. Two of those soldiers were sent back to Cambodia last week.
