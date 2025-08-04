Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 Key Players And New Entrants Shaping Indonesia's Data Center Colocation Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indonesia's Data Center Colocation Market is set to grow significantly, from USD 460 Million in 2024 to USD 1.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.50%. This comprehensive study covers market size, industry trends, and the competitive landscape. Insights are provided on colocation demand, supply, and sustainability, alongside a thorough analysis of cloud operations and submarine cables. The market is crucial for real estate, construction, and infrastructure providers, with key players like DCI Indonesia and new entrants such as DayOne leading the way. Explore the potential and opportunities in Indonesia's thriving data center sector. Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesian Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 460 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.50%.

REPORT SCOPE

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Indonesian data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Indonesia by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia



Facilities Covered (Existing): 83



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18



Coverage: 16+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Indonesia data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Colocation Operators

DCI Indonesia

Princeton Digital Group

MettaDC

NTT DATA

BDx Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Telkom Indonesia

Digital Realty Bersama

Digital Edge DC (INDONET)

Bitera DC

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Pure Data Centres

K2 Strategic

Biznet Data Center

Equinix

PT. Internetindo Data Centra Indonesia (IDC Indonesia)

Datacomm Diangraha

Indokeppel Data Centres

Elitery

Cyber Data Center International

NEX

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

DAMAC Digital

(DTP) PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra Edge Centres New Operators

BW Digital

DayOne

Gaw Capital

Aslan Energy Capital

SEAX Global SM+ KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Indonesia?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Indonesia by 2030?

What factors are driving Indonesia data center colocation market? Who are the new entrants in the Indonesia data center industry? TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Government Agencies Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 62 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $460 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1150 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Indonesia



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry

7.4. Market by Utilized Area

7.5. Market by Utilized Racks

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Indonesia

8.2. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Indonesia

8.2. Sustainability Status in Indonesia

8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Indonesia

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers

10.3. Key Restraints

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit

