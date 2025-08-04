Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 Key Players And New Entrants Shaping Indonesia's Data Center Colocation Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indonesia's Data Center Colocation Market is set to grow significantly, from USD 460 Million in 2024 to USD 1.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.50%. This comprehensive study covers market size, industry trends, and the competitive landscape. Insights are provided on colocation demand, supply, and sustainability, alongside a thorough analysis of cloud operations and submarine cables. The market is crucial for real estate, construction, and infrastructure providers, with key players like DCI Indonesia and new entrants such as DayOne leading the way. Explore the potential and opportunities in Indonesia's thriving data center sector.
The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indonesian Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 460 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.50%.
REPORT SCOPE
Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply. Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks. The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %. The study of the existing Indonesian data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Indonesia by several industries. Study on the sustainability status in the country Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country. Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia
Facilities Covered (Existing): 83 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18 Coverage: 16+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia
Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Indonesia data center colocation market. Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
DCI Indonesia Princeton Digital Group MettaDC NTT DATA BDx Data Centers ST Telemedia Global Data Centres EdgeConneX Telkom Indonesia Digital Realty Bersama Digital Edge DC (INDONET) Bitera DC Digital Hyperspace Indonesia Pure Data Centres K2 Strategic Biznet Data Center Equinix PT. Internetindo Data Centra Indonesia (IDC Indonesia) Datacomm Diangraha Indokeppel Data Centres Elitery Cyber Data Center International NEX Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC) DAMAC Digital (DTP) PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra Edge Centres
New Operators
BW Digital DayOne Gaw Capital Aslan Energy Capital SEAX Global SM+
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Indonesia? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Indonesia by 2030? What factors are driving Indonesia data center colocation market? Who are the new entrants in the Indonesia data center industry?
TARGET AUDIENCE
Real Estate Investment Trusts Construction Contractors Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Government Agencies
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 62
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $460 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1150 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 16.5%
| Regions Covered
| Indonesia
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry
7.4. Market by Utilized Area
7.5. Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Indonesia
8.2. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Indonesia
8.2. Sustainability Status in Indonesia
8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies
8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Indonesia
8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers
10.3. Key Restraints
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
