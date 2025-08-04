Thailand Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Industry Growth, Research Report 2025-2033

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025–2033

Historical Years: 2019–2024

Units: USD Billion

Market Size in 2024: USD 35.49 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 50.38 Billion

Market Compound Annual Growth Rate 2025–2033: 3.97%

Thailand Logistics Market 2025–2033

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, titled“ Thailand Logistics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2025–2033 ”, this study offers a detailed analysis of the Thailand logistics industry. It includes insights into market trends, segmentation, competitive landscape, and strategic developments.

How Big is the Thailand Logistics Industry?

The logistics market size in Thailand reached USD 35.49 Billion in 2024 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 50.38 Billion by 2033 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.97% during 2025–2033 .

Thailand Logistics Market Trends:

The logistics market in Thailand is very competitive and developing since southern Thailand sits a boutique location in Southeast Asia. Thailand is recognized as a significant gateway for both local and foreign companies doing business with China, India, and ASEAN economies. The logistics services being provided are not limited to transportation and freight. These services include warehousing, truck transportation, freight forwarders and last mile services. Logistics services cover an array of industries: automotive, electronics, agriculture, manufacturing, e-commerce, etc. The logistics market includes a variety of services that support the local economy and each industry in Thailand provides jobs and services that work with multiple players in the logistics services industry.

The government in Thailand has spent significant money on developing infrastructure: highways, roads, airports, ports, railways and building different modes of movement (transport) to providers engaged in these opportunities as a result of the Traders Determination Act 2020. The demand for logistics will be forward looking as digitally connected people are looking for better ways in paperless logistics and ways to work with automated technology. The logistics service providers are employing drivers or expanding their platforms and are using warehouse management software, custom robots and vehicles with real-time location tracking to create an efficiently operational logistical provider.

Thailand Logistics Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

E-commerce growth and consumer behavior changes are making a considerable impact on the Thailand logistics sector with demand for quicker, more reliable delivery options increasing. The growth of online marketplaces is forcing logistics service providers to put more effort into optimizing their existing networks, as customers increasingly demand same-day or next-day delivery options for their items. The demand for cold chain logistics is increasing as a result of growing consumption for for perishable goods and pharmaceuticals requiring temperature/controlled storage & transportation.

Sustainability has become another key focus area with companies beginning to implement sustainable practices, looking into electric vehicles, green packaging, and energy-efficient warehouses to reduce their overall sustainability impact. With local competition from other providers and international firms now growing their presence and market share in Thailand, providers need to diversify and innovate services quickly. Major urban centers such as Bangkok typically have more developed logistics infrastructure; challenges remain in rural peripheries and upcountry districts where logistical access continues to be a barrier. Overall, the Thai logistics market is likely to continue expanding given the investment in technology, improvements in infrastructure and Thailand's role as a hub in regional trade networks.

Thailand Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Model Type:



2PL

3PL 4PL

By Transportation Mode:



Roadways

Railways

Waterways Airways

By End Use:



Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive Others

Regional Insights:



North Thailand

Northeast Thailand

Central Thailand

South Thailand Eastern Thailand

