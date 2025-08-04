403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Stocks Plummet on U.S. Economic Slowdown Fears
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market extended losses on Monday, mirroring Wall Street’s sharp declines fueled by growing fears of a slowing U.S. economy after weaker-than-expected job data sparked widespread selling.
The Nikkei 225 index closed at 40,290.70, tumbling 508.90 points—or 1.25 percent—compared to the previous session.
Selling pressure was widespread, with semiconductor firms like Advantest among the hardest hit. Financial sector shares, including banks and insurers, also saw steep drops amid falling domestic long-term interest rates.
A stronger yen against the U.S. dollar further pressured export-driven companies.
At one stage, the Nikkei plummeted more than 900 points, briefly slipping below the critical 40,000 threshold. However, retail investors stepped in to buy the dip, helping the market claw back some losses in afternoon trading.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index declined for the first time in four sessions, sliding 32.45 points—or 1.10 percent—to finish at 2,916.20.
On the Tokyo Prime Market, declining stocks outweighed advancing ones, with 1,096 losers, 473 gainers, and 54 unchanged.
The Nikkei 225 index closed at 40,290.70, tumbling 508.90 points—or 1.25 percent—compared to the previous session.
Selling pressure was widespread, with semiconductor firms like Advantest among the hardest hit. Financial sector shares, including banks and insurers, also saw steep drops amid falling domestic long-term interest rates.
A stronger yen against the U.S. dollar further pressured export-driven companies.
At one stage, the Nikkei plummeted more than 900 points, briefly slipping below the critical 40,000 threshold. However, retail investors stepped in to buy the dip, helping the market claw back some losses in afternoon trading.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index declined for the first time in four sessions, sliding 32.45 points—or 1.10 percent—to finish at 2,916.20.
On the Tokyo Prime Market, declining stocks outweighed advancing ones, with 1,096 losers, 473 gainers, and 54 unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment