Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Plummet on U.S. Economic Slowdown Fears

Tokyo Stocks Plummet on U.S. Economic Slowdown Fears


2025-08-04 04:24:25
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market extended losses on Monday, mirroring Wall Street’s sharp declines fueled by growing fears of a slowing U.S. economy after weaker-than-expected job data sparked widespread selling.

The Nikkei 225 index closed at 40,290.70, tumbling 508.90 points—or 1.25 percent—compared to the previous session.

Selling pressure was widespread, with semiconductor firms like Advantest among the hardest hit. Financial sector shares, including banks and insurers, also saw steep drops amid falling domestic long-term interest rates.

A stronger yen against the U.S. dollar further pressured export-driven companies.

At one stage, the Nikkei plummeted more than 900 points, briefly slipping below the critical 40,000 threshold. However, retail investors stepped in to buy the dip, helping the market claw back some losses in afternoon trading.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index declined for the first time in four sessions, sliding 32.45 points—or 1.10 percent—to finish at 2,916.20.

On the Tokyo Prime Market, declining stocks outweighed advancing ones, with 1,096 losers, 473 gainers, and 54 unchanged.

MENAFN04082025000045017169ID1109880609

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search