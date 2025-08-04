Regulatingai To Host AI Policy Summit At Ai4 2025 In Las Vegas
RegulatingAI in Partnership with Ai4 Policy Summit, at Ai4, Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RegulatingAI , a nonprofit initiative of Knowledge Networks , has announced a landmark partnership with Ai4 2025 to launch the AI Policy Summit, August 11–12, 2025 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
As artificial intelligence outpaces regulatory frameworks worldwide, this first-of-its-kind summit will bring together top voices from tech, government, and academia to confront the hard questions: Who's responsible when AI fails? Can regulation keep up with innovation? How do we protect jobs while building new industries?
Some of the notable speakers are Nicholas Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences; Beth Linker, Chief Product Officer at Finite State; and Congressman Daniel M. Donovan, Jr., currently serving on the Management Committee of Americraft Marine Group. These leaders represent a cross-section of perspectives - from science and cybersecurity to public service - and will drive the critical conversation around AI's future impact on society.
“We are proud to partner with Ai4 in building a policy platform where innovation meets accountability,” said Sanjay Puri.“This summit is more than a conference-it's a crucial dialogue about the future we're all about to live in.”
The RegulatingAI Policy Summit at Ai4 2025 offers a rare opportunity for leaders in government, industry, and civil society to align on actionable strategies that ensure AI is developed and deployed with trust, fairness, and transparency at its core.
For more information on the summit, including the full agenda and speaker schedule, visit:
About RegulatingAI
RegulatingAI, an initiative of Knowledge Networks, is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting ethical AI governance. We empower regulators, industry leaders, and advocacy groups with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape the future of AI technologies, ensuring they are developed with trust and transparency.
Upasana Das
Knowledge Networks
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment