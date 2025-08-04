403
Eighty people pass away due to deadly cholera outbreak in Sudan
(MENAFN) A deadly cholera outbreak has killed at least 80 people and infected over 2,100 individuals across Sudan’s five Darfur states as of July 30, according to the UN Children’s Fund.
In North Darfur’s Tawila region alone, the disease has resulted in 20 deaths and 1,180 recorded infections since June 21, the agency reported. “Across the five Darfur States, the total cholera caseload as of 30 July has reached nearly 2,140, with at least 80 fatalities,” it stated.
The organization warned that more than 640,000 children in North Darfur are now facing multiple threats, including violence, hunger, and waterborne disease.
“Despite being preventable and easily treatable, cholera is ripping through Tawila and elsewhere in Darfur, threatening children’s lives, especially the youngest and most vulnerable,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s representative in Sudan.
Field workers are continuing efforts to contain the outbreak, but the worsening security situation is outpacing response capabilities. “The relentless violence is increasing the needs faster than we can meet them,” Yett added.
He called for immediate humanitarian access to deliver aid and medical support: “safe, unimpeded access to urgently turn the tide and reach these children in need.” He warned, “They cannot wait a day longer.”
According to UN data, more than 94,170 cholera cases and over 2,370 related deaths have been reported in 17 of Sudan’s 18 states since August 2024.
The country remains in turmoil following an armed conflict between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that began in April 2023. Official figures indicate over 20,000 deaths and 14 million displaced, while independent research from US academic institutions estimates the death toll could be closer to 130,000.
