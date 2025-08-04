403
Chinese National Faces Spy Charges in Australia
(MENAFN) Australian authorities have charged a Chinese national—also a permanent resident of Australia—with a “foreign interference” offence, following coordinated action by law enforcement and intelligence agencies in Canberra, according to an official release issued Monday.
Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) stated in a joint announcement: “A Chinese national accused of covertly collecting information about a Canberra Buddhist association on behalf of a foreign principal has been charged.”
Investigators allege the woman was acting under the direction of China's Public Security Bureau, tasked with secretly gathering intelligence on the Canberra chapter of the Buddhist group Guan Yin Citta.
The charges follow raids conducted Saturday on multiple residences in Canberra, during which the suspect was apprehended by the Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce (CFITF).
According to the joint statement, the accused appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday and was formally charged with one count of “reckless foreign interference”—a serious offence carrying a maximum prison term of 15 years.
“A number of items, including electronic devices, were seized and will undergo forensic examination,” the agencies noted.
The court denied the suspect bail, citing concerns that she posed a flight risk and might tamper with digital evidence or influence witnesses. Her identity remains undisclosed due to legal restrictions.
This case marks only the third instance of a foreign interference charge in Australia since sweeping national security laws were enacted in 2018.
