Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFP Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt gives a press conference on the foreign interference charge. AFP Handout Image

Chinese National Accused Under Foreign Interference Law Of Spying On Buddists


2025-08-04 03:38:40
Author: Michelle Grattan
(MENAFN- The Conversation) A Chinese woman has appeared in the ACT magistrates court on Monday accused of foreign interference, by allegedly covertly collecting information about a Canberra Buddhist association.

Police arrested the woman, an Australian permanent resident, on Saturday, after searching homes in Canberra. Electronic devices were seized.

The Australian Federal Police and ASIO announced in a joint statement the AFP would allege the women“was tasked by a Public Security Bureau of China to covertly gather information about the Canberra branch of Guan Yin Citta, a Buddhist association”.

This group is banned in China.

In court it was claimed the woman had received money from Chinese-based financial institutions. It was alleged she was tasked through an encrypted app.

The woman has been charged with one count of reckless foreign interference, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years jail. She was denied bail and her name has been suppressed.

This is the third time a foreign interference offence has been laid since the Coalition introduced the law in 2018. It is the first time the action has been related to alleged community interference, A Victorian man was charged in November 2020, and a New South Wales man in April 2023.

AFP Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Assistant Commissioner Stephen Nutt said investigations continued. More charges have not been ruled out.

“We should not expect that this arrest will prevent further attempts to target our diaspora communities,” Nutt said.

“At a time of permanent regional contest, offenders will attempt to spy on individuals, groups and institutions in Australia.”

He encouraged members of the public to contact authorities if they think they are being targeted by people working for foreign entities.

“One of the best defences to foreign interference is increased public awareness and reporting to authorities.”

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said“foreign interference of the kind alleged is an appalling assault on Australian values, freedoms and sovereignty”.

“Anyone who thinks it is acceptable to monitor, intimidate and potentially repatriate members of our diaspora communities should never underestimate our capabilities and resolve.”


Institution:University of Canberra

