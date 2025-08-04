Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Greenlights Launch of New Defense Council


2025-08-04 03:26:05
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) approved the creation of a new defense council, which will be led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a report by a news ageny, affiliated with the SNSC.

The newly established council will centralize the review of the nation’s defense strategies and focus on enhancing the operational capabilities of Iran’s armed forces, the report stated.

The council’s membership includes the leaders of Iran’s executive, judiciary, and legislative branches, alongside commanders from the armed forces and key government ministries.

On Wednesday, the news agency shared on social media platform X: "Following the preparation of the necessary ground and making structural reforms, the likeliness has increased for the implementation of imminent changes at the level of (the country's) certain high-ranking security institutions."

