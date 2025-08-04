403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Greenlights Launch of New Defense Council
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) approved the creation of a new defense council, which will be led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to a report by a news ageny, affiliated with the SNSC.
The newly established council will centralize the review of the nation’s defense strategies and focus on enhancing the operational capabilities of Iran’s armed forces, the report stated.
The council’s membership includes the leaders of Iran’s executive, judiciary, and legislative branches, alongside commanders from the armed forces and key government ministries.
On Wednesday, the news agency shared on social media platform X: "Following the preparation of the necessary ground and making structural reforms, the likeliness has increased for the implementation of imminent changes at the level of (the country's) certain high-ranking security institutions."
The newly established council will centralize the review of the nation’s defense strategies and focus on enhancing the operational capabilities of Iran’s armed forces, the report stated.
The council’s membership includes the leaders of Iran’s executive, judiciary, and legislative branches, alongside commanders from the armed forces and key government ministries.
On Wednesday, the news agency shared on social media platform X: "Following the preparation of the necessary ground and making structural reforms, the likeliness has increased for the implementation of imminent changes at the level of (the country's) certain high-ranking security institutions."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment