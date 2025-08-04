403
Trump Urges Israel to Deliver Food Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that the United States wants Israel to help ensure that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are provided with necessary nourishment.
"We want Israel to get them fed. We're giving some pretty big contributions, basically to purchase food so the people can be fed," Trump told correspondents before departing from his golf facility in New Jersey to head back to Washington.
He emphasized the importance of avoiding hunger and famine among civilians, stating, "We don't want people going hungry and we don't want people to starve."
When questioned about the recent visit by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza on Friday—where he assessed the work of the disputed American-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)—Trump described his efforts as commendable, saying he was doing a "great job."
However, when pressed on whether Witkoff had witnessed signs of "genocide" committed by Israel in Gaza, Trump refrained from using that term.
"I don't think — (it's) sad. Look, they're in a war," he responded.
Trump has continuously asserted that the US contributed $60 million in nutritional aid to Gaza. Nevertheless, up-to-date reports suggest that merely $3 million has actually been distributed thus far.
During his Friday visit, Witkoff toured a relief facility in southern Gaza run by the GHF.
He explained that his mission was to offer Trump "a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza."
