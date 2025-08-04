Advantest Will Showcase Latest Memory Test Solutions At Future Of Memory And Storage 2025
Product Highlights
Advantest's booth #634 will be in Hall B of the convention center. The company will feature its end-to-end memory test solutions for testing next-generation memory chips, such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, NAND flash, non-volatile memory (NVM) and protocol storage devices. Advantest will also highlight its new T5801 ultra-high-speed DRAM test system that supports the latest advancements in high-speed memory technologies, including GDDR7, LPDDR6, and DDR6.
Social Media
For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn pages.
About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at .
Advantest Corporation
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Cassandra Koenig
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment