Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Status & GMP
With the Rs 792-crore issue subscribed a whopping 69.14 times between July 30 and August 1, the allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4.
The wait is almost over for investors who subscribed to the much-anticipated IPO of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, backed by big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia.
With the Rs 792-crore issue subscribed a whopping 69.14 times between July 30 and August 1, the allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4.
Investors can check their share allotment status online via:
KFin Technologies (Registrar's website)
Go to Sri Lotus Developers from the IPO dropdown
Enter your PAN, application number or demat details
Fill the captcha and click Submit
Your allotment status will appear on screen
Visit NSE IPO status page
Select Sri Lotus Developers
Enter your PAN or application number
Click Submit to view allotment status
Go to
Under Investor Services, select Status of Issue Application
Choose Equity, enter the issue name, PAN and click Search
As of today, Sri Lotus Developers IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 37, which translates to a listing gain of around 25% over the upper price band of Rs 150. This suggests bullish sentiment in the unofficial market.
Listing Date
The stock is set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 6.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment