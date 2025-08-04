Sri Lotus Developers IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Status & GMP

With the Rs 792-crore issue subscribed a whopping 69.14 times between July 30 and August 1, the allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4.

The wait is almost over for investors who subscribed to the much-anticipated IPO of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd, backed by big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and ace investor Ashish Kacholia.

With the Rs 792-crore issue subscribed a whopping 69.14 times between July 30 and August 1, the allotment status is expected to be finalised today, August 4.

Investors can check their share allotment status online via:

KFin Technologies (Registrar's website)

Go to Sri Lotus Developers from the IPO dropdown

Enter your PAN, application number or demat details

Fill the captcha and click Submit

Your allotment status will appear on screen

Visit NSE IPO status page

Select Sri Lotus Developers

Enter your PAN or application number

Click Submit to view allotment status

Go to

Under Investor Services, select Status of Issue Application

Choose Equity, enter the issue name, PAN and click Search

As of today, Sri Lotus Developers IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 37, which translates to a listing gain of around 25% over the upper price band of Rs 150. This suggests bullish sentiment in the unofficial market.

Listing Date

The stock is set to be listed on both BSE and NSE on August 6.