Cockroaches On Board: Air India Flight From US Sparks Passenger Worry

Passengers on an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai were in for an unpleasant surprise when cockroaches were found on board. The airline has now apologised for the incident and promised to look into it seriously. The flight in question was AI180, travelling from San Francisco to Mumbai with a scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata. During the flight, two passengers noticed small cockroaches near their seats and informed the cabin crew.

The airline says:

“Two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board.”

The crew immediately responded by moving the two passengers to different seats in the same cabin, where they were able to continue the flight comfortably.

Quick cleaning during stopover

Once the flight landed in Kolkata for refuelling, the ground staff carried out a deep cleaning of the aircraft. Air India said this was done to remove any insects and make sure the aircraft was safe for the next part of the journey.

Despite this, Air India also added that insects can sometimes enter the aircraft during ground operations, even though they do regular fumigation.

"Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations," said the Air India spokesperson.

Airline apologises and will probe the matter

Air India has officially apologised to the passengers affected by the incident and said it is treating the matter seriously. The airline has also said that it will investigate how the cockroaches got on board and take steps to prevent this in future flights.

Air India spokesperson says,“On flight AI180 from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata, two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board. Our cabin crew, therefore, relocated the two passengers to other seats in the same cabin, where...

- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

Not what you expect on a long flight

Finding cockroaches on a long international flight is not only unpleasant but also raises hygiene and safety concerns. While the passengers were moved quickly and the aircraft was cleaned mid-journey, the incident has left a mark. Air India says it is looking into the issue and will take strong steps to avoid such situations again.