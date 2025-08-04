Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea Begins Removing Border Loudspeakers

South Korea Begins Removing Border Loudspeakers


2025-08-04 02:59:12
(MENAFN) South Korea’s armed forces started removing border-area propaganda loudspeakers on Monday, in an effort to lower hostilities between the two Koreas, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

This action follows President Lee Jae Myung's directive issued less than two months ago, halting the use of front-line speaker broadcasts as part of initiatives to enhance relations with North Korea, a news agency reported.

"It is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture," the ministry stated in an official release.

There has been no immediate response from Pyongyang regarding this step.

South Korea had reactivated the loudspeaker broadcasts in June of the previous year—marking the first time in six years—as a countermeasure to North Korea’s frequent deployment of balloons filled with waste materials over the tightly guarded border.

MENAFN04082025000045017167ID1109880297

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search