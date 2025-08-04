403
South Korea Begins Removing Border Loudspeakers
(MENAFN) South Korea’s armed forces started removing border-area propaganda loudspeakers on Monday, in an effort to lower hostilities between the two Koreas, according to the Ministry of National Defense.
This action follows President Lee Jae Myung's directive issued less than two months ago, halting the use of front-line speaker broadcasts as part of initiatives to enhance relations with North Korea, a news agency reported.
"It is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture," the ministry stated in an official release.
There has been no immediate response from Pyongyang regarding this step.
South Korea had reactivated the loudspeaker broadcasts in June of the previous year—marking the first time in six years—as a countermeasure to North Korea’s frequent deployment of balloons filled with waste materials over the tightly guarded border.
