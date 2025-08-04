403
EU gives up to Trump’s demands because of ‘fear’
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accepted a one-sided trade agreement with the United States out of fear that Washington might reduce its military backing for Ukraine or pull troops from Europe, according to a report by the Sunday Times.
The report highlighted von der Leyen’s recent visit to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Scotland, during which she agreed to a 15% tariff on most EU exports. The newspaper described the agreement as a “surrender,” noting that EU officials had initially prepared a firm response to Trump’s proposed 20% tariffs in April. However, von der Leyen backed down when Trump threatened to raise them to 30%.
Her retreat, the Times said, stemmed from concerns that a trade clash could give Trump justification to scale back U.S. military support for Ukraine or to reduce the American troop presence in Europe—estimated at around 80,000 personnel. Brussels was particularly worried about an ongoing U.S. “posture review” that could result in force reductions.
The finalized trade deal includes more than just tariffs: the EU also committed to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy and to buy $750 billion in American energy over the next three years. By contrast, the UK, negotiating independently, secured a more favorable 10% tariff.
The agreement has sparked criticism within the EU. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly complained that the bloc is “not feared enough,” while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused von der Leyen of being steamrolled by Trump and overstepping her authority by allegedly promising major arms purchases from the U.S.
Domestically, von der Leyen is also facing increased resistance, particularly over her plans to shift a large portion of the EU’s upcoming €1.8 trillion seven-year budget away from agriculture and regional development toward defense spending. She narrowly survived a recent European Parliament confidence vote amid growing unease over her leadership, including her handling of Covid-19 vaccine deals. Some lawmakers now view her current term as her final opportunity to regain credibility.
