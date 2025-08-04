403
Russia, US destined to collaborate beyond Earth
(MENAFN) Dmitry Bakanov, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, recently made a noteworthy trip to the United States—his first official visit since taking office. The primary purpose was to attend the launch of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov aboard a SpaceX mission and to meet with acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.
While it remains uncertain whether Bakanov will meet Elon Musk, the visit carries deeper significance beyond personal introductions. It represents a rare moment of diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Washington amid ongoing tensions over the Ukraine conflict.
This marks the first in-person meeting between NASA and Roscosmos leadership since 2018, when former Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin hosted NASA’s Jim Bridenstine in Baikonur. Rogozin’s planned return visit to the U.S. was later canceled due to sanctions and political sensitivities. His successor, Yury Borisov, never had the chance to meet U.S. officials in person, with the Biden administration citing unfavorable optics during the ongoing war. Communication between the agencies had been minimal, limited mostly to occasional phone calls.
However, the return of Donald Trump to the presidency and changes in U.S. space leadership have opened the door to renewed cooperation. While Duffy is a newly appointed acting administrator and not a decision-maker himself, his presence carries symbolic weight—signaling that Washington is once again open to direct dialogue with Roscosmos.
Despite the turbulent geopolitical climate, the meeting suggests that space remains a rare domain where the U.S. and Russia can still find common ground.
