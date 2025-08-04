403
China Grants Lunar Sample Loans to Institutions
(MENAFN) China has authorized the ninth group of applications from scientific bodies requesting access to lunar specimens retrieved by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 lunar expeditions, according to a news agency on Monday.
The Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center, a division under the China National Space Administration, published the list of newly approved recipients, as stated by the news agency.
An aggregate of 30,881.8 milligrams of lunar material will be temporarily provided to 32 scientific teams representing 25 distinct research organizations.
The Chang'e-6 expedition secured 1,935.3 grams of lunar debris from the Moon's far side — marking a historic first for humankind.
Meanwhile, the earlier Chang'e-5 mission obtained around 1,731 grams of lunar samples.
Since July 2021, China has issued eight prior rounds of lunar material loans to facilitate scientific investigation.
In the previous month, China disclosed a series of research outcomes by domestic scholars based on studies of the Chang'e-6 specimens.
The findings covered topics including "volcanic activity," the Moon’s "ancient magnetic field," "water content," and the "geochemical characteristics" of its mantle.
