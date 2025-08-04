403
EU loses to China
(MENAFN) Last month’s China-EU summit in Beijing, which could have marked 50 years of diplomatic ties between two major global economies, instead highlighted the European Union’s strategic disarray and failure to leverage the full potential of cooperation with China.
The meeting occurred amid a tense global backdrop, with recent crises like the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine worsening the EU's reliance on the United States and straining its relationship with China. Once seen as a model for mutually beneficial engagement, the partnership has been increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions, internal EU divisions, and Washington’s continued influence over European policy.
Rather than seeking renewed economic collaboration, EU leaders arrived in Beijing with a now-familiar list of grievances—criticizing China’s trade policies, raising concerns about security, and pressuring Beijing to curb support for Russia. Unsurprisingly, the summit ended without progress.
The root of the downturn in relations can be traced back to 2019, when the European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen labeled China a “systemic rival” in addition to a partner. This shift introduced ideological friction into what had been a largely pragmatic relationship, undermining previous cooperation.
Since then, the EU has taken increasingly adversarial steps: limiting Chinese investments, placing steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and excluding Chinese companies from public contracts exceeding €5 million. Tensions rose further when the EU sanctioned two Chinese banks as part of its latest measures against Russia, signaling a willingness to use economic leverage for political aims.
These moves reflect a broader trend in EU policy—one that prioritizes ideological alignment over strategic opportunity, and continues to weaken Europe's position in its dealings with China.
