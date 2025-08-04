403
Militias Breach Ceasefire in Syria’s Suwayda
(MENAFN) A member of Syria’s security forces lost his life and others were hurt when armed factions under the command of Druze figure Hikmet al-Hajri breached a truce in the southern province of Suwayda on Sunday, according to local press accounts.
An official news service reported that armed factions connected to al-Hajri launched an assault on the village of Tal Hadid, located in the rural outskirts of Suwayda, using heavy and medium-grade arms as well as mortar fire.
As per the report, one individual from the Internal Security Forces died during the offensive, while several others sustained injuries.
The Interior Ministry acknowledged that ceasefire-violating strikes had been carried out by outlawed groups, stating that both fatalities and injuries had been recorded among security teams, though it did not provide specific numbers.
In its announcement, the ministry reiterated its unwavering efforts to uphold and strengthen the ceasefire pact, aiming to bring stability back to the entire region.
“Rebel gangs, meanwhile, continue to attempt to drag the province into tension and chaos, driven by personal motives on the part of their leaders, through the theft of relief aid and internal fighting. These groups also use breaches of truce agreements to cover up their abusive practices, including unlawful arrests inside the city.”
Quoting a security official, the news outlet confirmed that government-aligned forces had reclaimed control of areas previously seized by militias loyal to al-Hajri, specifically in Tal Hadid, Rimat Hazem, and Walgha, all situated in Suwayda’s rural zones.
The source noted that internal security units had stabilized the region and put an end to the confrontations in an effort to safeguard the fragile ceasefire arrangement.
