Qatar Ranks High Globally In Mobile Internet Speed

Doha: In the ever-evolving landscape of global connectivity, Qatar has once again solidified its position as a world leader in mobile internet speeds, as reported by the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla.

The index, which compiles data from millions of user-initiated tests across the globe, ranks countries based on median mobile and fixed broadband speeds. As per the latest report, Qatar holds the second spot globally for mobile internet speeds, a testament to its cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure and strategic investments in 5G technology. This achievement underscores Qatar's commitment to becoming a digital hub, aligning with its ambitious Qatar National Vision 2030.

According to the latest report, the median download speed in Qatar was 517.44 Mbps while the upload speed was 32.95 Mbps, with a latency of 18 ms.

These figures highlight Qatar's sustained leadership in mobile connectivity, driven by strategic investments in 5G technology.

The deployment of 5G networks by national operators like Ooredoo and Vodafone has been pivotal. Ooredoo, a pioneer in Qatar's 5G revolution since its 2018 launch, has significantly enhanced network capacity.

During the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar's 5G infrastructure shone, with stadiums like Al Janoub recording median 5G download speeds of 757.77 Mbps. This performance outpaced many global sporting events, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of visitors. The provision of free data through local SIMs-2022 MB from Ooredoo and 3GB from Vodafone-further optimized network performance during high-traffic events, demonstrating Qatar's ability to handle massive data demands.

Internet connectivity continues to speed ahead for people around the world, especially as countries prioritise and improve mobile and fixed broadband networks.

The Speedtest Global Index tracks countries' internet speeds and the overall global median internet speeds.

The Ookla Speed Test Index compares Internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.

Globally, fixed broadband speeds have seen significant growth, with countries like the UAE (546.14 Mbps), Kuwait (378.45 Mbps), Bahrain (236.77 Mbps) and Brazil (228.89 Mbps) making the top five in the latest rankings.

Qatar's fixed broadband median download speed (206.07 Mbps) has contributed to its overall connectivity profile, supporting its high internet penetration rate, one of the highest globally.

Qatar's top rankings in mobile internet speeds position it as a digital hub in the Gulf region. This connectivity supports economic diversification, fostering innovation in sectors like finance, education, and tourism.

The robust network enhances the passenger experience for tourists and business travelers, as evidenced by strong mobile performance at global airports in 2024.

Moreover, Qatar's infrastructure sets a benchmark for 5G deployment, potentially influencing regional neighbours.